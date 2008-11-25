Minime Minimises Windows To A Single System Tray Icon

Windows only: Small utility Minime clears your taskbar by minimising windows to its single icon in the system tray. With Minime running, hit Ctrl+Shift+Z to send a window to the system tray instead of the taskbar. Right-click on the Minime icon to restore any (or all) of the windows stowed there with a click. Minime is a free download for Windows only. Thanks, Jason!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink