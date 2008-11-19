In an effort to improve user experience and secure more machines from becoming zombies on botnets, Microsoft's anti-malware project codenamed "Morro" will be free with every copy of the operating system. It's specifically designed to require few computing and connection resources to work with older machines and limited bandwidth in an effort to protect new users on inexpensive computers around the world. The company has also announced plans to end the Windows Live OneCare paid subscription security service. Want to protect yourself now? Check out downloads like Hitman Pro and our top five antivirus applications.
Microsoft To Offer Free Anti-Malware Software With Windows
