Microsoft Office Web Apps Not Exclusive To IE

Microsoft has clarified that its upcoming Microsoft Office Web Applications—lightweight versions of Word, Excel, et. al. run from a browser—won't require Internet Explorer or be otherwise locked to Windows systems, working in Firefox, Safari (Mac and iPhone), and on Linux. No final decision on whether the web-based apps will be free and ad-supported or fee-based. [via CNet]
