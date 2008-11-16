Merlin Mann On Maximising Your Time

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Google asked productivity blogger Merlin Mann to visit their campus and share some insights into getting things done. His presentation covers several interesting aspects of time management and productivity including renegotiating your commitments, controlling who has access to your limited resources like time and output, and qualifying how your commit yourself to tasks to create a more sane work environment. The video is thirty five minutes and worth the watch for a solid set of productivity principles to help you start this week on the right foot.

If you enjoyed the video, we've previously covered other great presentations from Merlin, Inbox Zero and Attention Sinks and Time Burglars.

">Merlin Mann on Time and Attention (Getting Things Done) [Google Tech Talks]

