Memiary Records Your Daily Top Five



Web application Memiary will help you remember exactly what you did last Tuesday. Memiary helps you record and recall five events from your day in a fusion of twitter style brevity and journaling. After the brief and painless signup process, you begin filling in five daily entries about the activities of your day. You can search by a specific day or display your entries for a set week, month, year or all the entries you have ever made. Memiary is a free web based journaling application. Thanks John!