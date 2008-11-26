Melt Mail Is Another Quick, Disposable Email Service

Melt Mail is a free email forwarding service that creates a temporary email address that forwards all incoming mail to your real email address. To use it, just enter the email address you want messages forwarded to, select how long you want it to work, then hit Create. Melt Mail generates a random address that you can use with impunity to register on spam-likely sites, for example, and after 3, 6, 12, or 24 hours, the forwarding will stop. There are lots solutions for disposable email around, Melt Mail isn't breaking any new ground, but since some services won't allow you to register with popular temporary email addresses, it's worthwhile to have another option in your arsenal. Besides, the dead-simple interface is a nice touch.