MaxView Is A Lightning-Fast Portable Image Viewer

Windows only: FastStone MaxView is a portable image viewer. We've covered other efficient and lightweight FastStone applications before, such as FastStone Capture and PhotoResizer, and MaxView doesn't disappoint. Weighing in at 1.8 MB, MaxView is an excellent flash drive addition for quick viewing of common image formats (JPEG,.GIF, BMP, TIFF,.PNG, etc.) as well as less common formats like camera RAW files (CRW, NEF, DNG, etc.) Beyond simple file viewing, MaxView has lossless JPEG rotation and cropping, and internal editor for adding text, arrows, and highlights to an image, and dozens of hotkeys for those of you who prefer to use your mouse as little as possible. FastOne MaxView is free for personal use, Windows only.

