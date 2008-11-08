Make Your Own 'Stealth' Camera Bag

If you've got a nice camera and all the attachments and accessories to go with it, you'll definitely want a camera bag to protect it. But you don't have to pay a professional-grade markup or make it obvious you've got expensive gear in there. The Wired How-To Wiki details turning a military surplus bag, some rolled-up foam and stiff cardboard into a compartmentalised, sturdy, and non-branded camera bag. It's not waterproof, and won't necessarily fit all the lenses you could want, but it's made for carrying and could easily be upgraded by those with an eye for it.