Make Gmail Your Productive-Minded Web Gateway

Web PR worker Steve Rubel has a great post at his Micro Persuasion blog detailing how he adapted Gmail to serve as his ideal start page for nearly anything he needs to get done. Lots of stuff is built into Gmail by default—like web or mail search and RSS web clips—but Rubel goes into detail on using Google Talk to update IM-friendly social services, Labs tools like Quick Links and the new gadgets to access his calendar, documents, and vital services, and start his writing in an auto-saving Gmail box, to be mailed to other writing apps. It's a neat primer for creating a manageable, inter-connected workflow in the webapp cloud, if you're down for that sort of thing. Got your own Gmail-centric system, or another app that's a smarter start page? Tell us in the comments.

Making Gmail Your Gateway to the Web [Micro Persuasion]

