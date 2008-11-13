Make Any Linux Directory Into An ISO File

Linux newbies might appreciate knowing that you need no software app to create burn-able CD images of a particular directory on your system. One terminal command—
mkisofs -V LABEL -r DIRECTORY | gzip > cdrom.iso.gz—creates a compressed ISO for easy backup (replace the italicized sections with your CD label and directory, of course). [via Tips 4 Linux]
