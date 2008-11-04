Make a Custom Compact Calendar Online

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

With a simple web form, you can create your own, custom "Compact Calendar". Creator Yoshiomi Kurisu's tool lets you enter in a start date and an end date so you can print just enough to fit on a index card or a full year or more in case you're doing serious time. Choose your country to import major holidays from Google Calendar automatically. Print straight from the page, or download a PDF (though the latter feature didn't quite work for me). The online tool from creator Yoshiomi Kurisu is entirely free.

Compact Calendar Creator [via David Seah]

