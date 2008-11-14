Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

MailOnFeed Pushes Email To Your Newsreader

Web application MailOnFeed fetches email from an email account of your choosing, then converts the contents to an RSS feed you can subscribe to in your feed reader. Granted, if you're a Gmail user you can already subscribe to feeds of your inbox or labelsprovided you're using a newsreader with support for authentication. On the other hand, if you're newsreader doesn't support authentication (like Google Reader), you're not using Gmail, or you've got some old junk email account that you want to keep track of using your newsreader, the free-to-use MailOnFeed could come in very handy.

MailOnFeed [via MakeUseOf]

Comments

  • Michael Mattan Guest

    the website mailonfeed.com seems to be down, but I found another great service: http://www.mail2feed.org that does exactly the same.
    I tried it and it works like a charm!

    0
  • atom Guest

    We recently launched new service, http://torss.net which do the same, but not required any registration or even email account

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jalopnik mclaren mclaren-f1 sultan-of-brunei

Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s

With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles