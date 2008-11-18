Lorem 2 Offers Text Samples For Copy And Paste

If you've ever mocked up a web page, print publication or set of presentation slides for a project but didn't have any copy text yet, visit Lorem 2. Graphic designers and typographers have long used a stock set of Latin gibberish commonly referred to as "Lorem ipsum" to mock up projects, evaluate layouts and preview typefaces before any text had been provided by a copywriter or client. What sets Lorem 2 apart is that it provides samples of text for short paragraphs, long paragraphs, short list items and long list items so that you get a better sense of where text will break in your layout and change the size of columns or fonts accordingly—and it's just one click away once bookmarked in a browser. Microsoft Word will also generate sample text for you. For you pixel-pushers out there, what's your favourite way to generate placeholder text?