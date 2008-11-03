Live Mesh Hits Windows Mobile And Macs

Microsoft's Live Mesh file sync technology, previously available only via Windows PCs, has now been extended to Windows Mobile, allowing you to access files via your phone (and potentially leave the PC itself at home), and to Mac OS X, useful if you work across both Windows and Max platforms. Unfortunately the Mobile option is US and UK only for now (just as Mesh itself was in early previews), but it should become available in Australia within the next few months. If you've sampled the Mac version, tell us how it tastes in the comments.