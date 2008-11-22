LittleShoot Adds P2P File-Sharing To The Browser

New peer-to-peer file sharing web service LittleShoot finds and downloads files right inside your web browser. LittleShoot founder (and former LimeWire engineer) Adam Fisk says he created LittleShoot to overcome LimeWire's shortcomings. To get started, you can search for a keyword at the LittleShoot web site without installing a thing and you'll get dozens of results from YouTube, Flickr, Yahoo, and LittleShoot users. (See the results for a search on "Twilight" above.) To play or download a file, you will have to download and install a small LittleShoot add-on. To publish a file on LittleShoot, hit the Publish tab and add a file on your local computer. The Mashable web site reports that LittleShoot is optimised to find nearby computers that host the file you need as well as defaulting to computers on the same ISP to increase download speeds and responsiveness. All in all, LittleShoot is looking very promising for P2P-ers who don't want to run full-fledged BitTorrent or other clients. What's your favourite way to P2P? Let us know in the comments. Thanks, Sangraal!