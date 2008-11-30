Learn How To Pronounce Names Correctly

We've all been there. You look at a list of names for a meeting or at a new business card and you have absolutely no idea there was a last name with that many vowels. HowToSayThatName.com is a web site devoted to cataloguing both first and last names, spoken by native speakers. No idea how to pronounce last names like "Nyugen" or "Dokht"? Look the name up and play the embedded audio file to hear it. While a mispronounced name here and there is unavoidable, saying someone's name correctly when they are accustomed to it being butchered goes a long way whether in a boardroom or at a barbecue.