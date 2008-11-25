Lazarus Form Recovery Saves Web Page Form Data

Firefox only: At one point or another, every power surfer has filled out a long web page form, then lost all the time and effort when Firefox crashed before you could submit it. The Lazarus Form Recovery add-on is out to keep that from ever happening. Each time you fill out a web page form (whether it's name and address or blog comment), the Form Recovery extension auto-saves the information and makes recovering or re-entering it a one-click deal. With Lazarus installed (Lazarus rose from the dead—get it?), after you've filled in a web page form, right-click inside a text box to access the "Recover form" menu item and re-enter lost text. Firefox has gotten a lot better about re-filling in form data after a crash or accidental page departure, but Lazarus offers extra insurance. Lazarus is a free download which works with Firefox. Thanks, Shane!