Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Lazarus Form Recovery Saves Web Page Form Data

Firefox only: At one point or another, every power surfer has filled out a long web page form, then lost all the time and effort when Firefox crashed before you could submit it. The Lazarus Form Recovery add-on is out to keep that from ever happening. Each time you fill out a web page form (whether it's name and address or blog comment), the Form Recovery extension auto-saves the information and makes recovering or re-entering it a one-click deal. With Lazarus installed (Lazarus rose from the dead—get it?), after you've filled in a web page form, right-click inside a text box to access the "Recover form" menu item and re-enter lost text. Firefox has gotten a lot better about re-filling in form data after a crash or accidental page departure, but Lazarus offers extra insurance. Lazarus is a free download which works with Firefox. Thanks, Shane!

Lazarus: Form Recovery [Firefox Add-ons]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jalopnik mclaren mclaren-f1 sultan-of-brunei

Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s

With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles