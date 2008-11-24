Last Week's Best Posts

Kick off your Lifehacker Monday by making sure you didn't miss any of the biggest posts from last week:
- First Look At Google SearchWiki
"Google's SearchWiki technology is being rolled out to Google account holders today, letting you rank and comment on search results."
- Gmail Updates Its Look, Adds Themes
"Google's beloved web-based email client has always been ripe for third-party design customisation (we've always been partial to the Gmail Redesigned skin in Better Gmail, for example), but now Gmail is officially riding the interface customisation train by offering 30-some new themes to spice up your inbox."
- StreamDesk Brings Web Streams To The Desktop (Windows and Mac)
"StreamDesk brings a hand-picked selection of live video streams from sites like Ustream.tv, Justin.tv and Stickam directly to your desktop."
- Does Australia Need An E-Waste Levy?
"In many countries, a small levy is added to the price of all electronic goods to cover the cost of manufacturers reclaiming them at the end of their life and ensuring their components are recycled."
- Top 10 Ways To Speed Up Your Web Browsing
"Even in a world where high-speed internet is just a tall house blend away, anyone can get stuck with a slow or uncertain connection at home, in the office, or at the worst possible time while traveling."
- Darik's Boot And Nuke Is The Nuclear Option Of Secure Data Shredding (All platforms)
"If you're donating or otherwise handing off your hard drive, however, it's a serious tool for erasing data so it's really, really hard to ever find again."
- Vodafone BlackBerry Storm Plans To Feature Unlimited Browsing
"When Vodafone starts selling the touch-screen BlackBerry Storm on December 1, the plans will include a feature that's common overseas but rare down under: unlimited access to email and Web browsing on the devices, with monthly plans starting from $69."
- Liberate Yourself From Old Email Addresses
"If you've been on the internet for any substantial amount of time you've likely accumulated your fair share of email addresses..."
- ExTray Puts iTunes Album Art On Your Desktop (Windows)
"exTray is a free system tray utility that monitors your iTunes playback and displays album art and other track information on your desktop."
- Ultimate Windows Tweaker Is Like Tweak UI For Vista (Windows Vista)
"Ultimate Windows Tweaker makes no bones about its source of inspiration—the uber-specific, XP-customising Microsoft tool TweakUI—and does pretty well by it."
- SnapTell Explorer Instantly Looks Up Any Product Aia Photograph (iPhone 2.0)
"Similar to a bar code scanner (except you photograph the item cover, not its bar code), SnapTell automatically looks up your item and gives you links to Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Wikipedia, and straight-up search engines so you can compare prices and find out more about it."
- Free Version Of TouchType Email App Now Available (iPhone 2.0)
"TouchType offers landscape view (and wider keyboard) for composing email on your iPhone or touch, and even better, can save and load reusable text snippets to reduce your typing and make sending repetitive emails a matter of a whole lot fewer taps."
- Merge MP3 Combines Audio Files In Drag-and-Drop Interface (Windows)
"If you are looking for ways to merge a bunch of MP3 files into one larger file, and don't like the command line solution I wrote about previously, try Merge MP3."
- Q-Dir Explores Files With Multiple Panes And Custom Views (Windows)
"Free file browser Q-Dir makes for a good USB drive app or installed replacement for Windows Explorer for those who do a serious amount of file swapping, or just like to be able to keep multiple folder views open at once."
- Plex 7 Adds iTunes And iPhoto Support And More (Mac OS X)
"The latest version of the free Plex Media Centre for Mac now includes iTunes and iPhoto support, iTunes visualisations, TV theme music, and the ability to play songs you've purchased from the iTunes Store."
- Mmm Free Declutters Busy Context Menus (Windows XP)
"Free utility Mmm offers an easy interface for hiding and organising right-click context menu items—into a "Rarely used" subfolder, for example."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink