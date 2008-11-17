Last Week's Best Posts

Kick off your Lifehacker Monday by making sure you didn't miss any of the biggest posts from last week:
- Do You Find A Chill Mat Helpful?
"You can tell that summer's rapidly approaching when accessories vendors start pushing "chill mats" — laptop stands with built-in USB-powered fans designed to help air circulate and stop your machine overheating."
- How To Burn Any Video File To A Playable Video DVD
"With your BitTorrent addiction in full swing, you've filled hard drives with media but can't seem to figure out how to burn any of the videos you downloaded to a DVD."
- 19 SMS Tracks Down Costly SMS Services
"Got a bill for a pricey premium SMS service on your mobile phone but not sure what it is, or how to get it stopped?"
- Is Your Printer Wasting Your Ink And Money?
"You just bought an expensive ink cartridge for your printer, you use it for a while, and then suddenly—much sooner than seems reasonable—your printer tells you that you're either low on or out of ink."
- Best Android Apps To Boost Your Mobile Productivity (So Far) (Android)
"The first phone running Android has been out in the wild for two weeks now, and every day new applications have appeared in the Android Market that add fun and functionality to your handset."
- Keep Formatting Consistent With Word's Styles Pane
"When Word documents get edited by multiple people, the end result is often an unholy mess, since most people still tend to make direct formatting changes (such as adding bold and italics) rather than using Word's Styles feature for consistency."
- Why TraceMonkey Is Going To Blow Your Web Browsing Mind
"Perhaps the greatest promise in Firefox 3.1 is the one most users won't see at all—a serious overhaul of the browser's JavaScript engine, newly christened as TraceMonkey."
- Project Euler Exercises Your Mind With Mathematical Problems
"Project Euler is a series of challenging mathematical/computer programming problems that will require more than just mathematical insights to solve."
- Gmail Backup Archives Your Email Account (All platforms)
"Gmail Backup saves and restores complete archives of your Gmail email account using Gmail's built-in IMAP capability."
- Sharepod Frees Your iPod From iTunes (Windows)
"You don't have administrative rights or iTunes at work, but you want to be sure you can beat box along to your favourite Kenny G album blasting from the Dell OEM speakers in your cubicle?"
- AlwaysVPN Takes US-Only Sites International (All platforms)
"AlwaysVPN, a free virtual private networking service, is promoted as a safer way for anyone to browse the web or trading files over a public net connection. It works for that purpose, sure, but it also lets anyone on the disappointing side of a US-only service like Hulu, Pandora, or Fancast get around that often arbitrary restriction."
- Parallels 4 Released, 50% Faster Than Parallels 3 (Mac)
"The original Windows-on-Mac virtualisation software Parallels—which we've used to run Windows and Mac apps side-by-side, set Windows programs as defaults on a Mac, and boot our Boot Camp partition from inside OS X—has just updated to Parallels 4."
- Go-oo Takes the Bloat Out of OpenOffice.org (Windows, Linux)
"Free application Go-oo is a fork of the popular Microsoft Office alternative OpenOffice.org with a focus on improved speed and performance."
- WinAudit Creates Seriously Extensive System Profiles (Windows)
"Free system profiler WinAudit is similar in some ways to the previously mentioned System Information for Windows, being a no-install-needed executable and offering exhaustive amounts of data on your system."
- WinWget Makes Automated Downloads A Breeze (Windows)
"Any Unix-friendly dude or lady will tell you that Wget packs a ton of power for such a small terminal command."
- MiniTask Is A Lightweight To-Do Tracker (All platfroms with Adobe AIR)
"Free Adobe AIR application MiniTask is a lightweight task manager with a surprising number of features."
