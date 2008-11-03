Last Week's Best Posts

Kick off your Lifehacker Monday by making sure you didn't miss any of the biggest posts from last week:
- The International Business Traveller's Gadget Packing Checklist
"Last week's Road Worrier column on less than obvious business travel essentials stirred up plenty of comments from readers, many of them relating to the specific items needed when a work trip takes you overseas."
- Battle Of The Thumb Drive Linux Systems
"These days, it only takes an increasingly-cheap USB thumb drive and a program like UNetbootin to create a portable Linux desktop you can run on any computer that can boot from a USB port."
- MewSeek SoulSeek Client Now On iPhone 2.0 (Jailbroken iPhone/iPod touch)
"Now called MewSeek, the Soulseek client lets you download music from the P2P network directly to your device."
- Switchwise Helps Pick Cheapest Electricity Provider
"If you're trying to trim the family budget in lean times, the electricity bill is a good place to start. More sensible use of appliances is always a good approach, but with competition now at least a partial reality, it also pays to work out if you could get a better deal on your existing service."
- Can Windows 7 Recover from Vista?
"Our gadget-obsessed siblings at Gizmodo got a chance to walk through Windows 7 at the Professional Developers Conference, highlighting a heaping serving of nice new features."
- System Explorer All-In-One PC Monitor And Manager (Windows)
"When you want to manage your PC's processes, startup items, network connections, windows, tasks, open files, and installed software, you can do that all using the free all-in-one monitoring tools System Explorer."
- Be Ruthless But Share When It Comes To Airport Power
"I'm writing this post from Nice Airport, where I'm having an unexpected stopover because my scheduled flight got delayed so the windscreen could be replaced."
- SysMetrix Puts System Data In A Configurable Clock (Windows)
"SysMetrix gives you a desktop widget you can skin, configure, and tweak to show you the time, your system info, email updates, and other information in a seemingly endless number of configurations."
- Gmail Drive Config Mounts Multiple Gmail Accounts As Disks (Windows)
"Mount more than one Gmail account as a remote disk drive with free utility Gmail Drive Config."
- Ubuntu 8.10 Released, Includes Bootable USB Maker
"This release doesn't bring much huge or startlingly new to Ubuntu, but does smooth out some rough edges and improves the Wi-Fi, 3G, and portability experience."
- Vistumbler Detects Wi-Fi Hotspots, Maps Them (Windows Vista)
"Free, open-source application Vistumbler scans wireless networks within range of your Wi-Fi antenna, tracks signal strength over time, and handles pretty much everything else that other apps of this kind do."
