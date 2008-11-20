Twitter aggregator Kvetch collects humorous complaints from Twitter users, displays them at random, and lets site visitors vote on how funny they are. Higher-rated comments are supposed to appear more often, though when I checked in the volume of tweets being drawn upon didn't seem large enough for that to make much difference. Obviously, this is a huge potential time sink, but it's also a useful way of coming up with new complaints and insults to share among your friends and colleagues.
Kvetch Aggregates Whining From Twitter
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s
With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.
Some people are too old to be told. Take the case of our CEO who is now 70 years old. He gave me hell for reminding him about his upcoming Board Meeting. He said I was insulting his intelligence, and his ability to remember things. The thing is, he didn't remember it at all. For his next birthday, I'm thinking of visiting the Diagon Alley and buy him a remembrall.