Kvetch Aggregates Whining From Twitter

Twitter aggregator Kvetch collects humorous complaints from Twitter users, displays them at random, and lets site visitors vote on how funny they are. Higher-rated comments are supposed to appear more often, though when I checked in the volume of tweets being drawn upon didn't seem large enough for that to make much difference. Obviously, this is a huge potential time sink, but it's also a useful way of coming up with new complaints and insults to share among your friends and colleagues.