Kids Encounter Fewer Ads Online

Minors experience significantly fewer ads online than the elderly in a measure of web page "clutter," according to a recent report from Nielsen Online. Web surfers under 17 saw the least screen real estate given over to advertising, while those over 65 saw the most. And the more "niche" a site's appeal, the more clutter generally. Of course, dedicated adbusters can use software like BFilter or reconfigure your router to block ads for the whole family. At what point does the ad volume or tone overwhelm the value of the content or service for you?