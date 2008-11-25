Keyboardr Is Lightning Fast Search Mashup With Keyboard Shortcuts

Web site keyboardr is an as-you-type search mashup of Google (including blog and image search), Wikipedia, and YouTube with blazing speed. Once you see a result you like, just use your arrow keys to navigate to the result, then hit Enter to open it. The speed of keyboardr is perhaps the most impressive feature, and if you're a big fan of keyboard navigation, it's got a lot to offer. Keyboardr's integration with YouTube, Wikipedia, and multiple Google search types brings a nice feature-set to a simple but well thought-out webapp. Keyboardr has plans for more features and search service integration in the future, so it's worth keeping an eye on. Keep reading for a look at how keyboardr works in action.