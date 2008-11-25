Web site keyboardr is an as-you-type search mashup of Google (including blog and image search), Wikipedia, and YouTube with blazing speed. Once you see a result you like, just use your arrow keys to navigate to the result, then hit Enter to open it. The speed of keyboardr is perhaps the most impressive feature, and if you're a big fan of keyboard navigation, it's got a lot to offer. Keyboardr's integration with YouTube, Wikipedia, and multiple Google search types brings a nice feature-set to a simple but well thought-out webapp. Keyboardr has plans for more features and search service integration in the future, so it's worth keeping an eye on. Keep reading for a look at how keyboardr works in action.
Keyboardr Is Lightning Fast Search Mashup With Keyboard Shortcuts
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s
With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink