Juice Researches Web Items In The Background

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Free search and research add-on Juice seems to be aimed directly at web browsers who are easily distracted by following links, viewing web videos, and other hey-look-here devices. The Firefox add-on creates a pop-out sidebar, and whenever you select and drag text, pictures, or videos every so slightly, Juice adds those items to its tracking list, then runs them through what the developers call an "intelligent discovery engine," searching Google, blogs, Wikipedia, or other sources, depending on what you grabbed, and showing them in the sidebar. Unlike other web clipping tools like Snipd or Google Notebook, Juice only stores your items in that particular Firefox browser, and there's no option (yet) to move the results pane off the right side. Still, for those looking to do some run-and-gun reading, Juice might just fit the bill. Juice is a free beta download, works wherever Firefox 3 does. Check out a video demonstration of Juice's deeper features below.