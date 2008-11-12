Jarte Is A Portable Wordpad Based Powerhouse



Windows only: Jarte is a free portable word processing application built on the framework of Microsoft Wordpad. Don't be deceived by its spartan lineage though; Wordpad serves only as the undercarriage of Jarte's feature set. Jarte is designed around the most frequent needs of the average user. By putting commonly used tools and features in the menus immediately accessibly by the toolbar buttons, users aren't left digging through menus when they'd rather be writing. Jarte supports tabbed based word processing, dictionary files, spell check, and a favourites system for bookmarking favourite folders, files, and fonts. Jarte is freeware, Windows only. Thanks cohomology!