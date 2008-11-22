iTunes 8.0.2 Adds Screen Reader Support

Along with the release of the iPhone 2.2 software, Apple also drops a new iTunes update to version 8.0.2, which includes bug fixes and integration with VoiceOver (Mac) and Window-Eyes (Windows), screen reader utilities for increased accessibility. Hit Check for Updates from the iTunes menu to download it.
