ISODisk Mounts Up To Twenty Disk Images



Windows only: You don't have a single .iso file to open, you have a pile you need to go through. ISODisk will help you cut through the pile and find the files you're looking for. ISODisk is a free application which allows you to mount a disk image and browse it like a regular drive. ISODisk won't mount other disk image formats like .nrg, .mdf, or .dmg files but shines at mounting up to twenty .iso images with unique drive letters. ISODisk will also create disk images from non-encrypted disks. ISODisk is freeware, Windows only.