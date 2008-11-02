Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

iPhoneThemeGenerator Makes It Easy To Customise Your iPhone

Web utility iPhoneThemeGenerator remakes your iPhone in your image. The site holds your hand through icon, background wallpaper, and dock changes, allowing you to customise every element to your liking. You can choose pictures from the default galleries or—if you're the creatively talented sort—you can upload your own images. When you're finished, the webapp compiles the theme in an iPhone friendly format. To get it on your phone, you'll need to have jailbroken your iPhone, then follow the instructions on the site. If you don't really feel like you own a gadget until you've fully customised it to your liking, this one's for you.

iPhoneThemeGenerator [via Life Rocks 2.0]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jalopnik mclaren mclaren-f1 sultan-of-brunei

Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s

With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles