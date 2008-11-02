iPhoneThemeGenerator Makes It Easy To Customise Your iPhone

Web utility iPhoneThemeGenerator remakes your iPhone in your image. The site holds your hand through icon, background wallpaper, and dock changes, allowing you to customise every element to your liking. You can choose pictures from the default galleries or—if you're the creatively talented sort—you can upload your own images. When you're finished, the webapp compiles the theme in an iPhone friendly format. To get it on your phone, you'll need to have jailbroken your iPhone, then follow the instructions on the site. If you don't really feel like you own a gadget until you've fully customised it to your liking, this one's for you.