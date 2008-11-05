The upcoming iPhone 2.2 software update, currently in beta, has already been jailbroken by the iPhone dev team. That means that when the iPhone 2.2 software update is officially pushed out, you probably won't have to choose between your jailbroken apps and new features like Google Street View, emoji icons, and auto-correction toggle for long. [via]
iPhone 2.2 Software Update Already Jailbroken
