iPhone 2.2 Release Slated For November 21

According to the gadget junkies at Gizmodo, the iPhone 2.2 release is set for November 21—just ten days away. The software update promises several new features for your iPhone or iPod touch, including Google Street View, emoji icons, walking directions, and over-the-air podcasts. Even better: You'll probably be able to jailbreak it the same day it's released.
