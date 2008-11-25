Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

iPhone 2.2 Jailbreaking Tools Now Available

iPhone/iPod touch only: If you've been waiting to upgrade your iPhone or touch to the recently released iPhone 2.2 software until you could jailbreak the update and run your must-have jailbreak apps, you're in luck: The iPhone Dev team has already released QuickPwn for both Windows and Mac and the PwnageTool for Mac. Not only will jailbreaking your phone with one of these simple-to-use apps add both Cydia and Installer to your home screen, but it'll also give you access to a few other very cool iPhone 2.2-only hacks.

Enable Google Maps Street View on the iPod touch

For example, if you were one of the many who were upset that the iPod touch update didn't include Google Maps Street View, you can enable Street View on your iPod touch with a few simple edits. (NOTE: Currently the jailbreak only works on first generation iPod touches, so if you've got a second gen touch, you're going to have to wait.)

Enable Emoji Icons

Similarly, if you were disappointed that Emoji icons weren't working on your iPhone after the update, this other simple hack enables a ton of Emoji icons on your iPhone.

Beyond that, jailbreaking means you've got access to the many cool iPhone apps for jailbroken phones that we've covered in the past.

The man from DelMonte - He say Yes! [iPhone Dev via Gizmodo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jalopnik mclaren mclaren-f1 sultan-of-brunei

Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s

With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles