Intersquash Optimizes Your Blog For iPhones

If you have a web site with an RSS feed, like a blog, you can quickly create an iPhone-ized version with Intersquash. Simply input the RSS feed URL and a title for your site, upload a 57x57 thumbnail if you like, and then copy the automatically generated Javascript code. The code detects the user agent string from your iPhone's browser, and redirects visitors to a version hosted by Intersquash. (You can preview the output in any browser with the URL included — for instance, you can check out my home page as reformatted by Intersquash in any old browser). The thumbnail ends up as the icon if a user bookmarks your site by hitting the + button on their iPhone. After the jump, a quick demonstration video explains the process step-by-step.