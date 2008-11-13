Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Intersquash Optimizes Your Blog For iPhones

If you have a web site with an RSS feed, like a blog, you can quickly create an iPhone-ized version with Intersquash. Simply input the RSS feed URL and a title for your site, upload a 57x57 thumbnail if you like, and then copy the automatically generated Javascript code. The code detects the user agent string from your iPhone's browser, and redirects visitors to a version hosted by Intersquash. (You can preview the output in any browser with the URL included — for instance, you can check out my home page as reformatted by Intersquash in any old browser). The thumbnail ends up as the icon if a user bookmarks your site by hitting the + button on their iPhone. After the jump, a quick demonstration video explains the process step-by-step.

Intersquash [via Webmonkey]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jalopnik mclaren mclaren-f1 sultan-of-brunei

Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s

With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles