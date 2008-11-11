Internode Ditches Setup Fee For Long-Stay Customers

Internet service provider Internode has dumped its $199 setup fee for new customers — but there's a catch, which is that you have to sign up for the service for two years. That restricts your ability to easily switch to another ISP down the track if a better deal comes along, since Internode then slaps you with an early exit fee of (you guessed it) $199. Alternatively, you can pay $129 for a one-month cancellation contract deal (which is what I think I'd do if I was switching ISPs). Would you rather pay less up front for your broadband in return for a longer contract — a common model with mobile phones — or maintain flexibility by not signing up long-term? Share your thoughts in the comments.