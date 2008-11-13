Internet Explorer 6 has just been launched for Windows Mobile devices, with fixes including enhanced AJAX support, Flash Lite 3.1 and gesture support. (Despite the numbering, this isn't a replica of the desktop IE6 experience of so many years ago.) You'll have to wait for device support to actually play with the browser on a handset, but you can install the mobile emulator to get a taste of the experience.
Internet Explorer 6 For Windows Mobile Is Out
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s
With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.
I'll give it a shot, but I can't imagine this surpassing Opera Mini.