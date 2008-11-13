Internet Explorer 6 For Windows Mobile Is Out

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

IE6Mobile.jpgInternet Explorer 6 has just been launched for Windows Mobile devices, with fixes including enhanced AJAX support, Flash Lite 3.1 and gesture support. (Despite the numbering, this isn't a replica of the desktop IE6 experience of so many years ago.) You'll have to wait for device support to actually play with the browser on a handset, but you can install the mobile emulator to get a taste of the experience.

[via Windows Mobile Team Blog]

  • John Smith Guest

    I'll give it a shot, but I can't imagine this surpassing Opera Mini.

