Integrate YouSendIt With Microsoft Office

Send that big PowerPoint presentation or Excel spreadsheet without clogging up your recipient's email inbox straight from Microsoft Office using file delivery service YouSendIt. Their new Office add-in puts YouSendIt into, appropriately, the Send to menu above the Email option. The YouSendIt Microsoft Office add-in is a free download. [via Cnet]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink