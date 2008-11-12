Install Lookout On Outlook 2007

Before its acquisition by Microsoft back in 2004, Lookout was a well-regarded Outlook add-on that made it possible to search through your email inbox effectively (Outlook's own search being singularly useless at the time). Microsoft clearly learnt something from the acquisition, since search in Outlook 2007 is much better, if still not Google-like in its efficiency and speed. If, however, you're still hankering for the Lookout experience, it is possible to get Lookout installed on Outlook 2007, as blogger Mike Belshe (a former Lookout employee) explains in a detailed post. The process sounds a tad fiddly, but it's a useful option if you don't want to just stick with the default Windows search option for Outlook.