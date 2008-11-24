Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Inside The iiNet Piracy Lawsuit

Gavel.jpg The news that a consortium of seven movie studios has sued Australian ISP iiNet for not responding to takedown notices represents an interesting new local chapter in the ongoing Hollywood-versus-BitTorrent debate. Suing individuals has generated lots of bad publicity for studios in the past, but it remains to be seen whether attacking providers will create the same degree of controversy. Dan Warne at APC has comprehensively analysed the case, and concludes that iiNet may have a hard time winning — which in turn might have a knock-on effect for most other ISPs. Until the case returns to the courts in December, nothing is certain, but it's something to contemplate while you watch your downloads trickle in.

Why iiNet will probably lose the piracy lawsuit [APC]

Comments

  • Dirraan Guest

    So every ISP is to drop all of there customers that are torrenting? So there will be about 5 ppl left with internet in Australia?

    0
  • Owey Guest

    time to get a good legal rep i think

    0
  • Paul Guest

    ROFL!! The article directly under this one is a VHS to DVD format shifting (illegal) applicance SPONSORED BY TELSTRA

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Not true; format shifting for personal use has been legal in Australia since 2006. Copy protection circumvention is illegal, but not an issue in VHS-to-DVD format shifts.

    0
  • James Breuer Guest

    Movie studios would be better off utilising their time in finding ways to deliver the products the consumers want in the formats the consumer wants instead of attacking an ISP. Seriously, if they had movies\tv series available here for legal download for a normal (not ridiculous) fee, many people would pay it. I know i would.

    0
  • Paul B Guest

    iinet has made a good point. They are not the police. The Police have better things to do with their time. It cant stop it, but they can stop the guys who are profiting from it directly. These are the people who are selling the rubbish at the local markets and having a good laugh at your expense. Don't buy it from them and tell the cops, these are the real pirates (not the cops...Umm then again). These are the people ripping the artists and studios off not an ISP.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jalopnik mclaren mclaren-f1 sultan-of-brunei

Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s

With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles