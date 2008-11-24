Inside The iiNet Piracy Lawsuit

The news that a consortium of seven movie studios has sued Australian ISP iiNet for not responding to takedown notices represents an interesting new local chapter in the ongoing Hollywood-versus-BitTorrent debate. Suing individuals has generated lots of bad publicity for studios in the past, but it remains to be seen whether attacking providers will create the same degree of controversy. Dan Warne at APC has comprehensively analysed the case, and concludes that iiNet may have a hard time winning — which in turn might have a knock-on effect for most other ISPs. Until the case returns to the courts in December, nothing is certain, but it's something to contemplate while you watch your downloads trickle in.