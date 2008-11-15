Improve Your Google Experience With iPhone Optimised Sites

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

While you can load Google's normal webapps in your iPhone browser, Google has iPhone-optimised versions for most of the popular ones. Google System compiled a list of URLs to bookmark on your iPhone for Google's homepage, Apps, iGoogle, Gmail, Calendar, Reader, Docs, Talk and News. You can also use these on other mobile phone browsers, unless you have Windows Mobile and Mobile IE like I do. Want to see how the iPhone half lives? They'll load just fine in Firefox as well.

