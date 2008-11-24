iiNet To Launch IPTV Service

It might be engaged in a potentially messy court battle over piracy, but ISP iiNet hasn't abandoned its "more content for users" approach, an attitude that already sees it offer access to iTunes and the ABC's iView service without counting them against monthly download quotas. In a presentation at its AGM, the company said that it intends to continue its rollout of one new product a month, with the most notable being an IPTV service that's due to roll out in mid-2009. Details of the service are scant (aside from the partial screenshot seen here), but it adds a new twist to the still largely underdeveloped local IPTV market.