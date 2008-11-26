iiNet Adds Xbox Gaming To Quota-Free List

Apparently not content merely with offering access to iTunes and the ABC's iView without affecting your monthly download limit, ISP iiNet has also now added Xbox Live gaming content to the list of quota-free material. The announcement makes it pretty clear that it's gaming-only for now, though Xbox options in Australia being more restricted than the US, this isn't much of a problem. What we'd really like to see is other ISPs following iiNet's lead: come on people, it's supposed to be a competitive market!