Windows only: If you're looking to create or edit custom icons, try IcoFX. With support for multiple resolutions and transparency, you can create slick, resizable icons for applications you develop or just to help you quickly find oft-used folders. And you can export icons into Windows or Mac format. The software offers some basic image editing tools, but you can also import images from other programs like Photoshop or Illustrator. IcoFX will preserve transparency and even do the resizing and colour mapping. The Tools menu offers both batch processing for handling multiple icons, and a resource editor to change the icons for binary files. The software offers a little more power than drag-and-drop icon creator ToYcon. Too lazy to create your own icons? Try searching ICONlook Thanks, celldrifter!
IcoFX Creates And Edits Icons For Free
