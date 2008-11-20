IceTV Adds Keyword Scheduling

Electronic program guide IceTV has added a keyword recording feature, so you can grab every broadcast featuring your favourite actor, host or sport. Of course, choosing a search term like 'cricket' could fill your hard drive pretty quickly over summer; there's also a 'keyword favourites' option so you can be alerted to shows of potential interest without automatically setting them to record. Between this and the RSS feeds, there's really not much excuse for missing a show if you've paid up for the service.