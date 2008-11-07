Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

How to Unlock Windows 7 Aero Goodies


If you've gotten your paws on the Windows 7 Preview release, you'll be disappointed to see the regular old boring taskbar you already know and love from Vista in the default installation, not the new flashy Aero features you've been hearing all about. Fear not, friend: the advanced Aero goodies ARE included in Build 6801, and you just need the key to unlock 'em. Windows expert Rafael Rivera provides an EXE file that does just that. Be warned, though: using the unlocker involves some command line gymnastics, but it worked in my test on first pass. Keep in mind the advanced Aero functionality in the test build isn't quite as complete or stable as what you may see in some of the PDC videos, but it's pretty far along.

Flashy Windows 7 bits protected by elaborate scheme, workaround [Within Windows via BetaNews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jalopnik mclaren mclaren-f1 sultan-of-brunei

Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s

With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles