If you've gotten your paws on the Windows 7 Preview release, you'll be disappointed to see the regular old boring taskbar you already know and love from Vista in the default installation, not the new flashy Aero features you've been hearing all about. Fear not, friend: the advanced Aero goodies ARE included in Build 6801, and you just need the key to unlock 'em. Windows expert Rafael Rivera provides an EXE file that does just that. Be warned, though: using the unlocker involves some command line gymnastics, but it worked in my test on first pass. Keep in mind the advanced Aero functionality in the test build isn't quite as complete or stable as what you may see in some of the PDC videos, but it's pretty far along.
How to Unlock Windows 7 Aero Goodies
