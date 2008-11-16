How To Fold A Handkerchief

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

You may not wear the kind of clothing on a daily basis that requires the Dapper Dan look of a properly-folded handkerchief tucked in the breast pocket, but knowing how to fold and tuck one away will save you from looking like the chump that just shoved it in there and fished out a lump of silk. The writers at the tips and tricks blog TipNut dug up a vintage guide from the 1950s to help you fold and place your handkerchief like a proper modern gentleman. More worried about not being able to tie a tie than fold a handkerchief? Check out how to perfectly tie a tie and learn to tie a tie in under ten seconds. Have your own clothing trick or wish you had a Dapper Dan trick of your own? Sound off in the comments below.

How to Fold a Pocket Handkerchief

