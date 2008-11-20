How To Declutter Your Windows Context Menu

Windows tip: Whether you use them or not, many applications install superfluous entries to your Windows right-click context menu resulting in a cluttered mess. The How-To Geek weblog details how to clean up your messy Windows context menu using a variety of methods, from manual registry hacks to using the simple, previously mentioned ShellExView. If you steer clear of the right-click because it's become such a cluttered mess, do yourself a favour by cleaning it and customising it to fit your needs.