How To Create Outlook Templates

Microsoft's Outlook Blog runs down how to set up and access templates in Outlook. Templates are one of those often-neglected options in email programs, but they can be really handy; much email communication is repetitive, and having information set and ready to send makes the task easier. With that said, the options for using templates are pretty deeply buried. Given that email editing is one of the few parts of Outlook 2007 that actually uses the Ribbon, it's somewhat amazing that there's no way of accessing templates from there. For a similar (and automated) approach online, check out how to send canned responses in Gmail.

