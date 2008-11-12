How To Conditionally Show Or Hide Excel Charts

When you've got a chart-heavy Excel spreadsheet, you can display one chart and let the viewer switch to see the others from a drop-down. The Pointy Haired Dilbert blog runs down the details of this nifty Excel trickery, which uses a formula and an image to conditionally show or hide the chart—neat stuff sure to impress the boss.
