How MozBackup Insures Your Mozilla Profiles

What with experimental extensions, themes, about:config tweaks, and user scripts and styles, we're always encouraging you to do strange and unholy things to your Firefox installation—things that you should only do after you back up your current profile for easy restoration. We've already mentioned MozBackup a few times in passing, our favourite program for backing up your Firefox profile. But our Firefox tweak-crazy intern Asian Angel offers a detailed tutorial on using MozBackup—what bits of your browsing data it backs up (and doesn't), what Mozilla programs it works with beyond vanilla Firefox, and how it works. Hit the link to get the full rundown.