How Do I Preserve Newsprint For Archive Or Display?

Dear Lifehacker,

Let's say, just a hypothetical, that you have a newspaper that you want to save for posterity. Anyone have any tips on doing so, cheaply?

Signed,

Give 'Em Hell Harry

First off, you don't want to leave the paper folded in the middle— you'll want to lay it out flat, as creases and folds where paper meets paper will break down over time. Secondly, you'll want to keep it away from direct light and moisture. In the former case, the paper will discolor and the inks fade. In the later, the paper can mildew or, if it contacts water directly, turn into pulp. More basic tips can be found at eHow.

Newsprint and other papers have acid in them, and when those acids interact with the environment the paper will break down. You can either try to de-acidify the paper or protect it. You can soak the paper in a bath of milk of magnesia, or use an acid-neutralizing spray like Archival Mist.

Another option is to wrap it in acid-free tissue paper and lay it out in a long, flat box, as recommend by HistoryBuff. You'll want the paper fully-wrapped in acid-free tissue if the box itself isn't acid free. For acid-free paper and boxes, order from ArchivalUSA and other purveyors of stationary, art and scrapbooking supplies.

If you're just interested in keeping a clipping, you can also preserve it in plastic. Most copy-shops will laminate the front page for you inexpensively, though it may destroy any potential value for collectors.

Things don't get really expensive until you want to actually put a newspaper on your wall (preferrably one that doesn't get direct sunlight). You can can buy stock frames or have one custom-made inexpensively by ThePaperFramer.

May your future news be bright and crisply printed,

Lifehacker