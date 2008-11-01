HotKeyz Creates Keyboard Shortcuts For Any Task

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free application HotKeyz makes it simple to create and manage keyboard shortcuts to run special commands or launch any file or folder on your computer. Most of what you're likely to do with HotKeyz can also be accomplished in one form or another using as-you-type application launchers, but if you prefer memorizing a quick keyboard shortcut to the invoke-and-type style app launchers, HotKeyz makes it all very simple. Apart from basic file and folder launching, HotKeyz does offer a lot of advanced commands for controlling windows, locking or shutting down your workstation, adjusting the system sound, and tons more. Personally, I find a combination of keyboard launch shortcuts and as-you-type launching is the way to go. The gold standard app launcher Quicksilver has shortcut triggers built in, so if your app launcher doesn't, HotKeyz might be worth a try.

HotKeyz [via CNET]

